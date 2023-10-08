PSNI appeal after reports a group of 30 males armed with knives attacked a man in Co Tyrone

PSNI DETECTIVES ARE appealing for information following reports that a group of up to 30 males armed with knives attacked a man in Co Tyrone in the early hours of this morning.

At around 3.20am in the early hours of this morning, the PSNI were alerted to reports that a group armed with knives were at Market Square and Irish Street in Dungannon.

A PSNI spokesperson said a police patrol was immediately sent to the area.

While officers did not locate any of the armed men, they discovered an unconscious man on nearby Sloan Street.

Witnesses on Sloan Street told police that a group of up to 30 males had attacked the man before fleeing the area on foot.

The man was taken to hospital, where he remains after receiving treatment for serious head injuries.

PSNI Detectives investigating this incident have appealed to anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage, or who has any information which could assist their enquiries, to make contact.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.