Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 8 October 2023 Dublin: 19°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Dungannon
PSNI appeal after reports a group of 30 males armed with knives attacked a man in Co Tyrone
Witnesses told police that a group of up to 30 males had attacked the man before fleeing the area on foot.
1.7k
0
18 minutes ago

PSNI DETECTIVES ARE appealing for information following reports that a group of up to 30 males armed with knives attacked a man in Co Tyrone in the early hours of this morning.

At around 3.20am in the early hours of this morning, the PSNI were alerted to reports that a group armed with knives were at Market Square and Irish Street in Dungannon.

A PSNI spokesperson said a police patrol was immediately sent to the area.

While officers did not locate any of the armed men, they discovered an unconscious man on nearby Sloan Street.

Witnesses on Sloan Street told police that a group of up to 30 males had attacked the man before fleeing the area on foot.

The man was taken to hospital, where he remains after receiving treatment for serious head injuries.

PSNI Detectives investigating this incident have appealed to anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage, or who has any information which could assist their enquiries, to make contact.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags