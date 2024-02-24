PSNI arrest man (22) on extradition warrant issued by Spanish authorities for murder

PSNI OFFICERS HAVE arrested a 22-year-old man on an extradition warrant issued by Spanish authorities for murder.

An officer from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said officers from Lurgan Local Policing Team in Co Armagh worked with the National Crime Agency and Spanish authorities to track the wanted person.

He was discovered at an address in the Craigavon area last night.

The PSNI spokesperson said the man will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast on Sunday.

“This arrest is a good example of how our Local Policing Teams are able to identify and arrest those wanted internationally,” said the spokesperson.

“The PSNI will continue to work with our international partners to locate and arrest those sought for extradition.”