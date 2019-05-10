PSNI believes missing Co Down woman may be in Bundoran

POLICE IN THE North have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of a missing 47-year-old woman.

Rosemary Blackwood, from the Killyleagh area, was last seen in Downpatrick at around 11am on Monday 6 May.

She is described as being of average build, around 5’7″ tall with short brown hair and wears glasses.

The PSNI said it believes she may have travelled to the Bundoran area of Donegal.

She may also be travelling in a white Renault Kangoo van (VRM IEZ2639).

Anyone who has information related to her disappearance is urged to come forward.