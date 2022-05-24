#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 24 May 2022
Man arrested in connection with Derry teenager's death in car fire in 2019

It was when dealing with the blaze that the body of 18-year-old Caoimhin Cassidy was discovered inside the vehicle.

By Zuzia Whelan Tuesday 24 May 2022, 4:40 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE circumstances surrounding the death of Caoimhin Cassidy from Creggan in Derry in 2019 have made an arrest.

This morning a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, and is being questioned by detectives at Musgrave’s Serious Crime Suite.

Shortly after 4 am on Sunday 1 June, 2019, emergency services responded to the report of a Red Mazda on fire on Fairview Road in Galliagh in the city.

It was when dealing with the blaze that the body of 18-year-old Caoimhin Cassidy was discovered inside the vehicle.

A post-mortem examination determined Caoimhin was not seriously injured as a result of a crash, and was most likely still alive when the blaze started.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters is the senior investigating officer leading enquiries into Caoimhin’s death.

Making a fresh appeal for information, Detective Inspector Winters said: “It has been almost three years since Caoimhin died and, understandably, his family wants to know what happened to him.

“We believe Caoimhin was not travelling alone in the red Mazda, that other people were with him. I am appealing to anyone who has information, or if you know something, I would ask you to do the right thing and tell us.”

Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelan@thejournal.ie

