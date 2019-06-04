This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Teenager who died after stolen car crashed and caught fire named as Caoimhín Cassidy

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 7:33 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4668006
Fairview Road
Image: Google Street View
Fairview Road
Fairview Road
Image: Google Street View

A STOLEN CAR which was discovered on fire and with a teenager’s body inside in Derry on Saturday night crossed the border a number of times before it was found, police say.

This evening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed the identity of the 18 year-old man discovered inside the car as Caoimhín Cassidy.

The body of the deceased was discovered inside a red Mazda 6, which crashed on Fairview Road in the city during the early hours of 1 June.

It was initially believed that the car caught fire as a result of the collision, and results from a post-mortem examination revealed the deceased was not injured in the crash, and was most likely still alive when the blaze started.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters of the PSNI appealed to the public for information about the vehicle this evening.

“Our enquiries to date have established that the Mazda 6, registration NHZ4594 was stolen from a house in the Oakfield Crescent area earlier that same night,” he said.

“The car is known to have crossed the border into Co Donegal a number of times, before it was reported on fire at Fairview Road at 4.15am.

“We are appealing for the public’s help in determining the movements of the vehicle during the early morning hours of Saturday 1 June.”

Police are also attempting to identify any individuals who may have been with the deceased on Saturday night.

“This was an appalling end to a young life and Caoimhín’s family and friends deserve to know how he died,” Winters added.

Information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by reporting to Strand Road CID with reference number 316 01/06/19.

