Detectives in the North charge man with attempted sexual communication with a child

DETECTIVES IN THE North have charged a 28-year-old man with one count of attempted sexual communication with a child.

Officers from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch confirmed the arrest of the man in the Coleraine area earlier today.

He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ court on 23 January and all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Speaking after the arrest, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan reminded parents and guardians of the importance of knowing what young people are doing online.

“Many children and young people will receive new devices and computer games for Christmas,” said Brennan, “but we’re asking parents, do you know what your child is doing online or most importantly, who they are talking to?”

She offered some advice, including: checking the privacy, location and parental controls on devices that the child uses, checking the direct messages and chat functions on apps, using parental controls and having open conversations about what young people are doing online.