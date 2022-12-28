Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 28 December 2022 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Coleraine
Detectives in the North charge man with attempted sexual communication with a child
Officers from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch confirmed the arrest of the man in the Coleraine area earlier today.
2.7k
0
44 minutes ago

DETECTIVES IN THE North have charged a 28-year-old man with one count of attempted sexual communication with a child.

Officers from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch confirmed the arrest of the man in the Coleraine area earlier today.

He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ court on 23 January and all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Speaking after the arrest, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan reminded parents and guardians of the importance of knowing what young people are doing online.

“Many children and young people will receive new devices and computer games for Christmas,” said Brennan, “but we’re asking parents, do you know what your child is doing online or most importantly, who they are talking to?”

She offered some advice, including: checking the privacy, location and parental controls on devices that the child uses, checking the direct messages and chat functions on apps, using parental controls and having open conversations about what young people are doing online.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS