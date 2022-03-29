PSNI granted 36-hour extension for detention of man arrested over north Belfast hijacking

Simon Coveney being informed that he needed to leave the event on Friday

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland investigating the hijacking of a van in north Belfast on Friday have been granted a 36-hour extension for the detention of a 40-year-old man.

The extension was granted by Belfast Magistrates Court this morning.

The man, who was arrested in Belfast under the Terrorism Act on Sunday, is being questioned in Musgrave Serious Crime unit.

A 38-year-old woman arrested by PSNI Serious Crime Branch detectives following the hijacking on Friday has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

She was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possession and concealing criminal property and possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent of supply.

On Friday morning, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney was giving a talk at the Hume Foundation in north Belfast when he was abruptly evacuated due to a security alert.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said that two gunmen hijacked a white Vauxhall van in the Shankill area of the city between 9 and 10am and threatened the driver.

The driver was forced to drive the van to another street, where a device was placed in the van, and then forced to drive the van to Holy Cross Church in Belfast where the event was taking place.

PSNI detectives have today issued an updated appeal for information.

“While I am grateful for those who have already come forward with information, I would like to hear from anyone with any information at all regarding these events to contact us,” PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Logue said.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who has information about the movements, or anyone with dash-cam footage of a white Vauxhall Vivaro van, registration mark XJZ 7908, which was carrying ladders on its roof, liveried in blue signwriting, in the areas of Sydney Street West and Holy Cross Church on the morning of Friday 25 March,” Logue said.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed that white van being followed by a grey coloured Skoda Superb on Friday morning.”

People can contact detectives in confidence by calling 101, quoting reference number 509 25/03/2022. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.