Over €8 million worth of drugs, some hidden on a horse-box roof, seized by PSNI detectives in October

PSNI DETECTIVES HAVE charged seven people and seized approximately £8 million worth of drugs (around €8.85 million) since 1 October.

The various significant seizures, consisting of Class A cocaine, cannabis and prescription drugs have been removed during five separate operations involving the PSNI’s Crime Unit, the UK’s National Crime Agency and Border Force.

Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea, Head of the Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Branch, said: “At the weekend, we removed £6 million worth of Class A cocaine which I believe was destined for Northern Ireland.

Working with our law enforcement partners in the National Crime Agency and Border Force we stopped a lorry in the Port of Holyhead in Wales where cocaine was found concealed within refrigerated goods. This seizure is one of the largest in recent times and would have caused significant harm to people living in our communities.

“A 51-year-old man was charged by the NCA with exporting Class A drugs and appeared in court in Wales today.”

Last Thursday in a separate operation, the PSNI discovered and dismantled a drugs factory in the Cookstown area where detectives seized approximately £600,000 of suspected cocaine; £4,000 of suspected cannabis, £10,000 cash and a high-value car.

“I believe it was linked to an organised crime gang, which operates on an international scale. Three men were charged with a number of drug-related offences and possessing criminal property and have appeared in court,” McVea said.

Approximately £1 million of suspected cannabis, which had been strapped on to the roof of a large horse box-type vehicle, was recovered after the lorry shed its load on the M1 motorway on Saturday, 3 October.

A man was charged and has appeared in court charged with possession of Class B drugs and intent to supply.

“Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have also charged two men with drugs-related offences following the seizure of £90,000 worth of suspected cannabis in December 2019.”

McVea continued: “Drugs cause nothing but misery and pain within our communities and this is why removing these dangerous substances from our streets is a key priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland and our partner agencies.

We have had significant successes in October already and we will continue in our relentless pursuit of removing not only these dangerous drugs from society but also those involved in the supply.

“People who bring drugs into our communities do not care about the pain and misery they cause, instead they only care about the significant profits they can make.”

