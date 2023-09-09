Advertisement

Saturday 9 September 2023 Dublin: 22°C
Alamy Stock Photo Strand Road PSNI station, Derry
# northern irleland
Police in Derry seize suspected explosive devices, ammo and machine pistol
The raid took place in the Stewarts Terrace are of Rosemount last night, a PSNI spokesperson said.
1.4k
9
1 hour ago

POLICE SERVICE OF Northern Ireland detectives have seized what they believe are improvised explosive devices as well as “a quantity of ammunition and a machine pistol” during an operation in Derry.

The raid took place in the Stewarts Terrace are of Rosemount last night, a PSNI spokesperson said. 

“Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit seized what are believed to be six improvised explosive devices, a quantity of ammunition and a machine pistol.

“The items will be subject to rigorous forensic examination.”

“The investigation remains ongoing and detectives continue to appeal to anyone with information which could assist them to call police on 101.”

This latest seizure comes after the PSNI arrested three people and seized weapons and cash in Derry earlier this week, as youths threw stones and petrol bombs at police.

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
