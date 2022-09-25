PSNI investigation underway after shots fired at Co Antrim home by men in 'balaclavas'

PSNI OFFICERS ARE appealing for information following reports that men in balaclavas fired shots at a house in Co Antrim last night.

The incident happened in the Causeway Road area of Bushmills last night shortly before 9.15pm.

Speaking on the incident, PSNI Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “It was reported that four men came to the door of the property but refused to tell the occupants what they wanted before one of them fired through an upstairs window.

A woman in her 70s and a man in his 30s were both in the property at the time.

Neither were physically injured but were said to be “left shaken by what happened”.

Damage was also reported to have been caused to the front door of the house.

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith described it as an “utterly reckless attack”, adding that “those responsible showed no regard for the lives of those in the house or anyone else in the area”.

The four men were described as wearing boiler suits and balaclavas and it was also reported that all four were holding baseball type bats.

It’s believed that they made off from the driveway of the property on foot.

Enquiries are ongoing and the PSNI has appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police.

Meanwhile, a man in the North has been charged to court following an incident in Co Tyrone yesterday wherein three police cars were “substantially damaged” after being rammed by a tractor.

It happened in Fivemiletown when a driver “tried to evade police in a tractor”.

Attending officers were said to have “narrowly avoided injury”.

The 25-year-old faces 14 charges, including two counts of attempted murder, three of criminal damage, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, driving while disqualified, and other motoring-related offences.

He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.