File image of DCI John Caldwell
Omagh

Man charged with attempted murder of PSNI DCI John Caldwell in Co Tyrone last year

DCI Caldwell was shot multiple times last year at a sports complex in Omagh while he was off-duty.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been charged with the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

On 22 February, 2023, DCI Caldwell was shot multiple times at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh while he was off-duty.

He was putting sports equipment into a car with his son after a coaching session when he was attacked.

At least 10 shots were fired by gunmen during the attack.

The 44-year-old, who was arrested on Thursday, has been charged with attempted murder, directing terrorism and preparation of terrorist acts.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court in Co Tyrone tomorrow morning.

