Four people arrested as part of Antrim murder investigation

Police at the scene of the sudden death of a man at Coulson Avenue in Lisburn, Co Antrim

Police at the scene of the sudden death of a man at Coulson Avenue in Lisburn, Co Antrim

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a 50 year-old man’s body was discovered at a house in Co Antrim.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigations Team arrested four people on suspicion of the murder after the man’s body was found at his home in the Coulson Avenue area of Lisburn on Friday evening.

Three men aged 28, 32 and 49, a 28 year-old woman were taken into custody for questioning.

Two searches were also carried out in the Lisburn area in relation to the investigation, and number of items have been seized for further forensic examination.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said the police investigation remains at an early stage and appealed to the public for information about the incident.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.