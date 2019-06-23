This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Four people arrested as part of Antrim murder investigation

Three men and a woman have been taken into custody for questioning.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 23 Jun 2019, 10:50 AM
Police at the scene of the sudden death of a man at Coulson Avenue in Lisburn, Co Antrim
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a 50 year-old man’s body was discovered at a house in Co Antrim.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigations Team arrested four people on suspicion of the murder after the man’s body was found at his home in the Coulson Avenue area of Lisburn on Friday evening.

Three men aged 28, 32 and 49, a 28 year-old woman were taken into custody for questioning.

Two searches were also carried out in the Lisburn area in relation to the investigation, and number of items have been seized for further forensic examination.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said the police investigation remains at an early stage and appealed to the public for information about the incident.
