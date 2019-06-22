Murder investigation launched after man's body discovered in house in Co Antrim

THE PSNI HAVE launched a murder investigation after a man’s body was discovered at a house in Lisburn last night.

The 50 year-old man was discovered in his living room at his house in Coulson Avenue at around 8.45pm on Friday, and police are still establishing details about his killing.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said enquiries are currently at an early stage, and he appealed for anyone with information that could potentially assist the investigation to come forward.

A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of the man’s death.