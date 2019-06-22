This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Murder investigation launched after man's body discovered in house in Co Antrim

A post mortem into the man’s death was announced yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 11:38 AM
30 minutes ago
Coulson Avenue in Lisburn
THE PSNI HAVE launched a murder investigation after a man’s body was discovered at a house in Lisburn last night.

The 50 year-old man was discovered in his living room at his house in Coulson Avenue at around 8.45pm on Friday, and police are still establishing details about his killing.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said enquiries are currently at an early stage, and he appealed for anyone with information that could potentially assist the investigation to come forward.

A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of the man’s death.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

