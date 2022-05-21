PSNI launch murder investigation after man dies in stabbing attack

Police in the North have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in the early hours of this morning.

The 36-year-old victim sustained stab wounds in the Hill Street area of Gilford, Co Down.

He died from his injuries and three people have since been arrested.

They are currently assisting police with their enquiries.

The PSNI has asked for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

DUP MP for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart, said the “entire Gilford community will be in shock” and she thanked the emergency services who attended the scene

She added that it is “important for everyone to give time and space to the PSNI to conduct their investigations”.