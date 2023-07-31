Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 31 July 2023 Dublin: 17°C
PSNI Press Office The damaged police vehicle.
# Crossmaglen
PSNI officer hospitalised after police vehicle rammed in south Armagh
The vehicle, a red Hyundai i20, failed to stop and then drove into the police vehicle at speed.
2.5k
0
54 minutes ago

TWO POLICE OFFICERS in the North were injured after their vehicle was rammed in south Armagh last night.

The incident in Crossmaglen at around 9.10pm when local neighbourhood officers, who were conducting proactive patrols, attempted to stop a car acting suspiciously in the Cullaville Road area.

The vehicle, a red Hyundai i20, failed to stop and then drove into the police vehicle at speed.

The male driver then made off on foot.

Two officers were injured and one of the officers was unable to continue their duties and attended hospital for medical treatment to a back injury.

The patrol vehicle sustained damage which will make it unusable for the foreseeable, said a PSNI spokesperson.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for South Armagh Adam Corner said: “This type of reckless and cowardly behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with more serious injuries.

He appealed for anyone who may have seen a red Hyundai i20 in the area, or who has information as to the driver or dash-cam footage, to contact the PSNI urgently.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Additionally, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags