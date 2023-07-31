PSNI officer hospitalised after police vehicle rammed in south Armagh

TWO POLICE OFFICERS in the North were injured after their vehicle was rammed in south Armagh last night.

The incident in Crossmaglen at around 9.10pm when local neighbourhood officers, who were conducting proactive patrols, attempted to stop a car acting suspiciously in the Cullaville Road area.

The vehicle, a red Hyundai i20, failed to stop and then drove into the police vehicle at speed.

The male driver then made off on foot.

Two officers were injured and one of the officers was unable to continue their duties and attended hospital for medical treatment to a back injury.

The patrol vehicle sustained damage which will make it unusable for the foreseeable, said a PSNI spokesperson.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for South Armagh Adam Corner said: “This type of reckless and cowardly behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with more serious injuries.

He appealed for anyone who may have seen a red Hyundai i20 in the area, or who has information as to the driver or dash-cam footage, to contact the PSNI urgently.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Additionally, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.