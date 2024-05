POLICE IN THE North have said verbal and physical abuse towards speed van operators “needs to stop” following a recent increase in people obstructing the operation of speed cameras.

The mobile speed vans are operated by British private security company G4S on behalf of the Northern Ireland Road Safety Partnership, which includes the PSNI and the Department of Justice.

In one such incident last week, a 60-year-old man was arrested in Co Antrim on suspicion of assault on a “police-designated person” and for vehicle tampering, following a call for assistance from people operating a mobile speed camera.

The man was later released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Following this incident, Road Safety lead for Antrim, PSNI Chief Inspector Rory Bradley, described it as the latest in a number of recent examples of people approaching mobile speed vans and attempting to impede their work.

Advertisement

Speaking today, PSNI Superintendent Gary Busch remarked that “anyone who directs verbal or physical abuse towards camera operators can expect to be dealt with by police and the courts thereafter”.

He noted that speeding is one of the most common causes of serious collisions in which people are killed or seriously injured and that the Road Safety Partnership “is committed to reducing the number of collisions and casualties by preventing and detecting speeding offences”.

“The purpose of Safety Camera van deployments is to slow drivers’ speeds and keep everyone safer on the roads,” said Busch.

“The vans are deployed to locations across Northern Ireland where there is a proven history of collisions, or where the local community has requested speed enforcement action.”

So far this year, 23 people have died on roads in Northern Ireland and Busch said safety camera vans are a “key element in reducing drivers’ speed”.

He added: “We remain resolute in our determination to prevent the unnecessary deaths, injury and the harm speeding causes in communities.”