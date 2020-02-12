'Cruel and disgusting' anti-PSNI recruitment posters appear in Derry

THE PSNI, the DUP and Sinn Féin have criticised the erection of “crass and offensive” posters in the Derry area which the latter says is aimed at intimidating the local community.

The posters feature a picture of Peadar Heffron, a PSNI officer seriously injured by a bomb planted under his car by dissident republicans in January 2010.

In a statement, the PSNI said it was aware of these posters in circulation in the Derry area.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said: “These posters can only be described as cruel and disgusting and have clearly been created by those who fear a fully representative police service.

The cowards who hide behind this fake rhetoric and who ridicule the resolve, commitment and bravery of every person who works every day to keep each of you safe, have nothing to offer our society and should be condemned by all right thinking people.

Hamilton urged anyone who comes across these posters not to share or circulate images of them online.

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson also condemned the posters.

“Those responsible for erecting these posters have nothing to offer, they have no politics and no strategy to achieve anything,” she said.