PSNI seek public's assistance in locating escaped prisoner Sean Tate

POLICE IN THE North have reissued an appeal for information in locating a prisoner who is currently “unlawfully at large” having escaped from custody.

47-year-old Sean Tate is serving a six-year custodial sentence for a number of offences including robbery, kidnapping and possession of an offensive weapon to cause an indictable offence.

He was in the custody of prison officers at a property in the Antrim Road area of North Belfast on Friday 27 October when he made off along Salisbury Avenue shortly before 11:40am.

Tate was last seen wearing grey and blue trainers with a fluorescent swoosh, navy blue jeans, grey fleece and black polo shirt.

PSNI officers are appealing to anyone who has seen Tate, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him but to contact police or the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Police are also appealing directly to Sean to hand himself in.