Sunday 8 October 2023
PSNI Maughan family photo, which is believed to have been taken 5/6 years ago.
# Fermanagh
PSNI seek public’s help in locating four missing children who may be in the Republic
Louise (16), Marie Theresa (15), Owen (12) and Christina Maughan (8) are siblings who were reported missing from the Lisnaskea area on Thursday.
59 minutes ago

THE PSNI IS seeking the public’s assistance in locating four children who were reported missing from Fermanagh on Thursday.

Louise (16), Marie Theresa (15), Owen (12) and Christina Maughan (8) are siblings who were reported missing from the Lisnaskea area on Thursday, 5 October.

It’s believed they may have travelled out of the North with their mother and father, Kathleen and Martin Maughan, and a PSNI spokesperson said they may be somewhere in the Republic of Ireland.

PSNI Chief Inspector Lynne Corbett said: “We are asking that Kathleen or Martin, the children, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, get in touch with police and let us know where the children are and that they are safe.

“I would also ask that they be returned to Northern Ireland as soon as possible.”

Diarmuid Pepper
