Man arrested as part of PSNI probe into attempted murder of police officers

DETECTIVES IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested a 58-year-old man as part of an investigation into the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

A property was also searched.

The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit are probing a bomb attack on two officers, with investigators calling the incident an attempted murder.

The arrested man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Advertisement

The attempted murder investigation is continuing and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

The PSNI has previously said that while the investigation is at an early stage, a strong line of enquiry is that the attack this was carried out by the New IRA.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said last week that any attempt to injure or murder any PSNI officers stands to be condemned, calling it “absolutely shocking”.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also condemned the attack, saying: “I think what it shows us, 100 years since the foundation of the State, 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, there are still people on this island that don’t accept democracy.

“We’ll be working very closely with the Northern Ireland authorities to find out who planted this bomb and bring them to justice.”