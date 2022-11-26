Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 26 November 2022
Advertisement

Man arrested as part of PSNI probe into attempted murder of police officers

A property was also searched as part of the investigation.

1 hour ago 720 Views 0 Comments
PSNI officers at the scene last week
PSNI officers at the scene last week
Image: PA

DETECTIVES IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested a 58-year-old man as part of an investigation into the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

A property was also searched.

The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit are probing a bomb attack on two officers, with investigators calling the incident an attempted murder.

The arrested man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The attempted murder investigation is continuing and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

The PSNI has previously said that while the investigation is at an early stage, a strong line of enquiry is that the attack this was carried out by the New IRA.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said last week that any attempt to injure or murder any PSNI officers stands to be condemned, calling it “absolutely shocking”.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also condemned the attack, saying: “I think what it shows us, 100 years since the foundation of the State, 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, there are still people on this island that don’t accept democracy.

“We’ll be working very closely with the Northern Ireland authorities to find out who planted this bomb and bring them to justice.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
@emermoreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie