Psychiatric report to be prepared on man charged with setting fire to a house in Cork City

A PSYCHIATRIC REPORT is to be prepared in connection with a man charged with setting fire to an occupied house in Cork city last Christmas Day.

Cork District Court heard that Shane Casey allegedly wedged a plank of wood into the front door way to barricade people into the house and stood outside swinging a blade when the first person ran from the burning property.

Detective Garda Brian Barron said that Mr Casey, who is charged with arson, allegedly told the man: “You are going to die here tonight.”

It was alleged by Det Garda Barron that Mr Casey, of Shanowen, Rathcormac, Co Cork turned up outside the house on Dyke Parade, Cork, just after 6pm on 25 December, 2023.

Four people were in the house.

“Knowing it was occupied at the time he pours an accelerant from a small bottle onto the front door before lighting it on fire.

“The accelerant on the door bursts into flames but quickly burns out and extinguishes.”

Mr Casey previously told the court he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and as bi-polar as a young teen and was on multiple medications, including relaxants and anti-psychotic medication.

He said not believe he would be given his seven tablets in prison.

Judge Mary Dorgan previously remanded him in custody and said that he needed to get his medication in prison.

However, appearing by video link at Cork District Court today Mr Casey said that he wasn’t receiving all of his medication.

Judge Dorgan expressed concern about this development and ordered that a report from the Governor and psychiatric report be prepared in relation to Mr Casey.

She remanded him in custody until his next court appearance on 27 March.

DPP directions are also awaited in the case.