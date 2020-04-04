This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 4 April, 2020
TheJournal.ie's Weekend Pub Quiz (there are no questions about you-know-what)

This is a virus-free zone.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 4 Apr 2020, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 32,211 Views 36 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Markgraf
Image: Shutterstock/Markgraf

OK – WE’RE NOT going to mention a type of illness which rhymes with Miley Cyrus – we’ve had enough of that lark for the last month.

What we do know is that we’re all cooped up in our houses and can’t see family members, friends, your mates down the pub etc etc etc. 

What we can do is bring a pub experience to you.

So, here’s the craic. There’s going to be five rounds – geography, sports, film, history and then a bit of general knowledge. 

Five questions in each round – bringing the total to 25. 

Top tip: If you’re using Facetime, Zoom, Houseparty etc, you’ll be able to share the screen to your friends. It all comes down to if you trust them not to do the quiz on their own and then do it again with a group (do not do this – it is not sound) 

Anyway, buckle up and get ready – it’s quizness time. 

We begin with geography: Which is the most northerly capital city in Europe?
Shutterstock
Stockholm
Helsinki

Reykjavík
Riga
What is the address of The White House?
Shutterstock
1600 Pennsylvania Heights
1600 Pennsylvania Villas

1600 Pennsylvania Crescent
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue
Where is the Bridge of Sighs?
Shutterstock
Madrid
Venice

Copenhagen
Florence
What name does Argentina give to the Falkland Islands?
Shutterstock
Handsoff Brittos
Islas Malvinas

Islas Emperare
Islas Maldini
Angel Falls is the world's highest waterfall. In which country is it located?
Shutterstock
Venezuela
Peru

Brazil
Costa Rica
Now, we move on to sports: Patrick Viera received 8 red cards in his English Premier League career. This puts him in joint-first in the list of red cards with which Irish player?
Shutterstock
Roy Keane
Joe Lapira

Richard Dunne
Kevin Kilbane
What is the highest points total in a season for a team in the English Premier League?
Shutterstock
101
100

104
106
How many players are there on an Olympic curling team?
Shuterstock
3
4

6
8
Which Portuguese club did Jose Mourinho manage between 2002 and 2004?
PA
Porto
Benfica

Braga
Sporting
In Olympic boxing, which weight comes between Lightweight and Middleweight?
Shutterstock
Flyweight
Welterweight

Super Middleweight
Featherweight
Let's move on to film - in what movie would you hear this quote? “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."
Shutterstock
Avatar
Rush Hour

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Rugrats: The Movie
What about this: "Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary.”
Shutterstock
Good Will Hunting
Dead Poets Society

Town
A Clockwork Orange
And here: “I believe whatever doesn’t kill you, simply makes you…stranger.”
Shutterstock
The Dark Knight Rises
Batman Forever

Batman Returns
The Dark Knight
Who starred as Juno MacGuff opposite Michael Cera in the 2007 film Juno?
Shutterstock
Emma Stone
Ellen Page

Scarlett Johansson
Dakota Fanning
Which actor starred alongside Kim Bassinger in the film 9½ Weeks?
Shutterstock
Mickey Rourke
Tom Hanks

Christian Bale
Russell Crowe
We move on to history. How old was Joan of Arc when she was burnt at the stake?
Shutterstock
19
22

25
27
In what year was John Lennon murdered by Mark Chapman?
Shutterstock
1987
1985

1982
1980
In which century was The War of the Roses?
Shutterstock
14th
15th

16th
17th
Which British Secretary of State for War resigned following a sex scandal in the 1960s?
Shutterstock
John Profumo
Jean Claude Baptiste

John Valentine
Cyril Murphy
In 1925 who announced that he was taking dictatorial powers over Italy?
Shutterstock
Edwardo Russo
Benito Mussolini

The Pope
Luigi Romano
Final round - and it's general knowledge. A baguette is a long thin loaf of French bread, but what does the word Baguette mean in English?
Shutterstock
Wand
Roll

Sandwich
Bar
What does the Beaufort scale measure?
Shutterstock
Earthquakes
Weight

Strength of wind
Pressure
Which Queen song featured in the film Wayne's World?
Shutterstock
Don't Stop Me Now
Bohemian Rhapsody

We Will Rock You
I Want It All
The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest was held in which city?
PA
Madrid
Tel Aviv

Copenhagen
Rotterdam
The last words of which rock and roll star were said to be ‘I’m going to the bathroom to read’?
Shutterstock
The Big Bopper
Dewey Cox

Elvis Presley
Johnny Cash
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Champ
Top notch. Well done.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Daycent
If you're not first, you're last.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Not the may west
Better luck next time.
Share your result:
20th Century Fox
You scored out of !
Shockin'
You've had a beast.
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

