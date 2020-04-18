This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 18 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

TheJournal.ie's Weekend Pub Quiz part two (still with no questions about you-know-what)

Get your thinking cap on.

By Sean Murray Saturday 18 Apr 2020, 10:00 PM
9 minutes ago 3,065 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5075822
Image: Shutterstock/Diana Vucane
Image: Shutterstock/Diana Vucane

CONVENTIONAL PUB QUIZZES cannot take place right now, as we all know. 

But that doesn’t mean we can’t still have one. 

We have five rounds of five questions each – on geography, sports, film, history and then some general knowledge. 

You could even incorporate it into your Facetime/Zoom/Houseparty activities tonight by sharing the screen.

But, in the grand tradition of pub quizzes everywhere, no cheating.

Let’s go.

Let's get started with geography: Which US State capital is nicknamed the Mile High City?
f11photo/Shutterstock
Philadelphia
Tuscon

Detroit
Denver
Which of these countries has land borders with the most other countries?
India
Germany

Serbia
Iran
Which Irish town translates to Ford of the Kings?
Hajnal Ottyan/Shutterstock
Athenry
Kinvarra

Cahersiveen
Enniscrone
Where would you find Cape Horn?
Africa
Asia

Australia
South America
If you were using the area code 007 (and I don't mean James Bond) as you were dialling a number, which country would you be ringing?
The Netherlands
China

Russia
Argentina
Onto sports, in Ireland's qualifiers for the 2002 World Cup who scored in the tense 1-1 draw with Portugal at Lansdowne Road?
Chris Bacon/PA Images
Jason McAteer
Robbie Keane

Niall Quinn
Roy Keane
The Mavericks are a major league team in which US sport?
American football
Basketball

Baseball
Hockey
Between 2000 and 2019, Dublin and Kerry have won 13 All-Ireland men's senior football finals between them. Which county has the won the most - apart from the top two - in those years?
Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Donegal
Cork

Galway
Tyrone
Who is the current World Darts Champion?
PA Images
Michael van Gerwen
Gary Anderson

Peter Wright
Fallon Sherrock
Which of these stadiums has the highest capacity?
Matuschak Anton/Shutterstock
Wembley, London
Croke Park, Dublin

Bernabeu, Madrid
Soccer City, Johannesburg
And now it's film. Which of these iconic movies was released first?
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Gone With The Wind

The Wizard of Oz
The Great Dictator
Rachel Dawes is the love interest in Chris Nolan's Batman films. She's played by Maggie Gyllenhaal and....?
Warner Bros/Youtube
Marion Cotillard
Emma Stone

Katie Holmes
Amy Adams
Who voiced the Jessica Rabbit in the film Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
Alex Kay Visuals/Shutterstock
Kathleen Turner
Meryl Streep

Uma Thurman
Bob Hoskins
What does Robert Duvall's character love the smell of in the morning in Apocalypse Now?
United Artists/Youtube
Fear
Greed

Marijuana
Napalm
Which of these films was Jack Nicholson NOT nominated for an Oscar for?
360b/Shutterstock
Chinatown
About Schmidt

The Postman Always Rings Twice
Prizzi's Honour
History is next. What year was Ireland formally declared a republic?
David Soanes/Shutterstock
1916
1922

1937
1949
Who coined the phrase "a government of the people, by the people, for the people"?
George Washington
Abraham Lincoln

John F Kennedy
Donald Trump
Which of these heavy metal bands shares a name with a torture device purported to be used in medieval times?
pandapaw/shutterstock
Iron Maiden
Metallica

Sepultura
Mötley Crüe
What year did construction begin on the Berlin Wall?
PA Images
1945
1951

1961
1965
Which of these leaders was born first?
Adolf Hitler
Winston Churchill

Joseph Stalin
Benito Mussolini
Still in contention? General knowledge next. How many leaves does a shamrock have?
Two
Three

Four
Five
Prospero is the protagonist in which Shakespeare play?
Stocksnapper/Shutterstock
As You Like It
The Merchant Of Venice

A Midsummer Night's Dream
The Tempest
What book won the Booker Prize in 2018?
Everything Under, Daisy Johnson
The Long Take, Robin Robertson

Milkman, Anna Burns
Washington Black, Esi Eduygan
How many TDs are there in the Dáil?
Laura Hutton/Rollingnews.ie
120
145

158
160
How many British prime ministers have there been during Queen Elizabeth II's reign which began in 1952?
PA Images
9
14

16
21
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Hat Trick/Youtube
You scored out of !
1st prize
Is that Hud Hastings? Is he wearing a crown?
Share your result:
wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Great job
You did very well there. Fair play, we're delighted for you.
Share your result:
Wayhome Studio/Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Decent job
You did okay. I guess.
Share your result:
Maria Sbytova/Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Not great
The questions didn't fall for you today, but maybe next time?
Share your result:
Master1305/Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Ooof
This is only a minor blip isn't it?
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie