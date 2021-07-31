Quiz: How much do you know about bank holidays?

AHH, ANOTHER LONG weekend is upon us.

Some of us will be putting the feet up, others will have to work.

There are some who are not legally entitled to it, and there are those who will point out that eh, it’s actually called a public holiday in Ireland, not a bank holiday.

Regardless, People Before Profit say we’re being cheated out of some, falling below the EU average, and want three more put in place.

But before that, let’s review what we know about the ones we have already.

