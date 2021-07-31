#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 31 July 2021
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about bank holidays?

Settle into the weekend with this quiz.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 9,725 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5509635
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

AHH, ANOTHER LONG weekend is upon us.

Some of us will be putting the feet up, others will have to work.

There are some who are not legally entitled to it, and there are those who will point out that eh, it’s actually called a public holiday in Ireland, not a bank holiday.

Regardless, People Before Profit say we’re being cheated out of some, falling below the EU average, and want three more put in place.

But before that, let’s review what we know about the ones we have already.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Do banks actually go on holidays when it's a bank holiday?
Shutterstock
Yes
No

Some of the staff might, but not the actual building itself.
When were bank holidays first legislated for in UK law (and thus Irish law)?
Shutterstock
1938
1871

1900
1540
How many public holidays do we have in Ireland?
4
8

9
15
Now to make you a little jealous: How many does Spain have?
Wikimedia
10
14

25
Surely not 75?
And Cambodia?
Wikimedia
8? Take that, suckers!
9, at least we're in the same situation.

15, which is the most in the world.
28? You're not going to tell me they get 28 public holidays a year over there, are you?
The date for June bank holiday was set in stone in 1973. Before that, it depended on the date of a moveable Christian feast. What was it called?
Shutterstock
Christmas Day
Whit Monday

St Swithin's Day
St Brigid's Day
Is Good Friday a public holiday?
Shutterstock
Yes
No
Most, but not all, employees are entitled to some form of public holiday benefit. If you don't get the day off, what must you get in lieu of that?
Shutterstock
An additional day of annual leave
An additional day's pay

A paid day off within a month of the public holiday
Any one of the above

A shirt with patterns that are so complicated and intricate it costs at least €1,000
What if you've been absent from work immediately before the public holiday because you went on strike? Are you still entitled to that benefit?
Shutterstock
You are still entitled. Why would Irish employment legislation include a measure that would in some way impact an employee's decision to take part in industrial action?
You are not entitled.
According to Citizens Information, which has an incredibly detailed page on public holidays (and look, I'll be level with you, I'm really leaning into that to come up with questions and answers for this quiz), what is the earliest date that the Easter Monday public holiday could fall?
Shutterstock
1 March
22 March

1 April
22 April
James O'Mara served as both an MP for the Irish Parliamentary Party and a TD for Sinn Féin. What is he better known for?
PA Images
He invented the concept of a holiday.
He allowed Catholic holidays to be made public holidays in Ireland.

He was the first Irishman to go on holiday.
He introduced a bill to the House of Commons that made St Patrick's Day a public holiday in Ireland.
Finally, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception - also known by some as Culchie Shopping Day - falls on 8 December. Was it ever a public holiday?
RollingNews.ie
Yes, that's why so many people used it for shopping
No, it was just a holy day that many people took off
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are the June bank holiday weekend
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are St Stephen's Day
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are the August bank holiday weekend
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are Christmas Day
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are St Patrick's Day
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are the May bank holiday weekend
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are the October bank holiday weekend
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are Easter Monday
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are New Year's Day
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie