Government to launch public consultation on hate speech

THE GOVERNMENT WILL today launch a public consultation on hate speech as part of its move to update legislation on the issue.

The consultation, which will be launched by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and Minister of State David Stanton, will take place over seven weeks and will seek views from members of the public, academics, and groups who have been targets of hate speech.

It will include an online questionnaire, a set of workshops to hear from minority communities and a call for detailed submissions from those with expert knowledge in the area.

Some forms of hate speech are already a criminal offence under the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act 1989. It prohibits threatening, abusive or insulting conduct that is intended or likely to stir up hatred against a group of persons on account of their race, colour, nationality, religion, ethnic or national origins, membership of the travelling community or sexual orientation.

However, while the existing law contains provision for serious consequences, potentially up to and including a lengthy prison sentence, there have been few prosecutions since it was introduced 30 years ago.

The consultation comes just weeks after An Garda Síochána introduced a working hate crime definition as part of its diversity and integration strategy.

The Department of Justice is currently finalising research on the effectiveness of the different legislative approaches to tackling hate crime in other countries. This research will be used to bring forward proposals for hate crime legislation.

These proposals will be published ahead of a second round of consultation.