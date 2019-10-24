This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Government to launch public consultation on hate speech

The Department of Justice is currently finalising research on legislative approaches to tackling hate crime in other countries.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 6:45 AM
1 hour ago 1,885 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4864440
Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will launch the public consultation this morning.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will launch the public consultation this morning.
Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will launch the public consultation this morning.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT WILL today launch a public consultation on hate speech as part of its move to update legislation on the issue.

The consultation, which will be launched by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and Minister of State David Stanton, will take place over seven weeks and will seek views from members of the public, academics, and groups who have been targets of hate speech.

It will include an online questionnaire, a set of workshops to hear from minority communities and a call for detailed submissions from those with expert knowledge in the area.

Some forms of hate speech are already a criminal offence under the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act 1989. It prohibits threatening, abusive or insulting conduct that is intended or likely to stir up hatred against a group of persons on account of their race, colour, nationality, religion, ethnic or national origins, membership of the travelling community or sexual orientation.

However, while the existing law contains provision for serious consequences, potentially up to and including a lengthy prison sentence, there have been few prosecutions since it was introduced 30 years ago.

The consultation comes just weeks after An Garda Síochána introduced a working hate crime definition as part of its diversity and integration strategy. 

The Department of Justice is currently finalising research on the effectiveness of the different legislative approaches to tackling hate crime in other countries. This research will be used to bring forward proposals for hate crime legislation.

These proposals will be published ahead of a second round of consultation.

