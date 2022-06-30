#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 30 June 2022
Advertisement

Private mental health centres provide better care than HSE facilities, report finds

Inspectors highlighted multiple serious risks and poor environments across five HSE approved centres in Cork.

By Jamie McCarron Thursday 30 Jun 2022, 6:05 AM
6 minutes ago 49 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5803014
Image: Shutterstock/sdecoret
Image: Shutterstock/sdecoret

THE MENTAL HEALTH Commission’s (MHC) 2021 Annual Report found that independent privately-run inpatient mental health centres typically offer a higher level of care than HSE-run centres.

The report noted that significant investment is required into HSE-run inpatient services to ensure all people have access to a similar standard of inpatient care throughout Ireland.

66 approved centres were  inspected, with the 10 independent and privately-run inpatient centres scoring a higher average overall compliance rate.

The only HSE area that scored higher than the privately operated facilities was Community Healthcare Organisation 5, which covers south Tipperary, Carlow/Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

The MHC has written to the HSE seeking an updated action plan to address the issues raised in its annual report, particularly around premises, individual care plans, and risk management practices.

Chief Executive of the Mental Health Commission, John Farrelly stated: “Publicly-funded mental health services require significant improvement in terms of compliance and funding if we are to create a more equitable health care system for people who need to access inpatient mental health services.”

“Unfortunately, this means that only a select number of people – who either possess private health insurance, or the financial means to pay out of pocket – can access many of Ireland’s high-performing independent centres.”

“Costs should not prevent people from receiving adequate mental healthcare,” Farrelly added.

Premises-related concerns in HSE-run centres were the most widespread issue and were related to both inadequate resourcing and to poor governance arrangements, the report found.

Approximately 89% of approved centres achieved an 80% rate of compliance or higher, compared to 82% of services in 2020.

The compliance rate for premises management was below 60% for all nine Community Healthcare Organisations (CHOs), at an average score of 27%, compared with a 70% compliance rating for the 10 independent providers.

CHO 6, which comprises four facilities in Wicklow, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin South East fared the lowest with a 0% compliance rate.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

CHO 8 (Laois/Offaly, Longford/Westmeath, Louth/Meath) scored the worst for providing individual care plans for patients, with a compliance rate of 16.7%.

Staffing was also highlighted as a key issue, with the four facilities in CHO 3 (Clare, Limerick, North Tipperary/East Limerick) having the lowest compliance with staffing guidelines at 25%.

Inspectors highlighted the identification of multiple serious risks and poor environments across five HSE approved centres in Co Cork, which has required repeated focused inspections.

41 Serious Reportable Events were reported to the MHC, relating to 23 centres, while  January 2021 was recorded as the month with the most Covid-19 cases (948).

Of the 19 instances of non-compliance that received a critical risk rating during 2021 – meaning that there was a high likelihood of continued non-compliance and a high impact on the safety or wellbeing of residents – seven of these related to premises.

The report also listed that 471 deaths were reported of people using mental health services in 2021, and 32 children were admitted to 11 adult units (compared to 27 admission to 9 adult units in 2020).

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie