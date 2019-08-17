Poll: Will the PSC controversy affect how you vote?

Paschal Donohoe holds up a mock-up of a PSC after he registered for one. August, 2016.

Paschal Donohoe holds up a mock-up of a PSC after he registered for one. August, 2016.

A PROBE BY the Data Protection Commissioner has found that the rollout of the Public Services Card for services other than social welfare payments and benefits is illegal.

In the wake of this revelation, the Irish Examiner reports that the State could be facing multi-million euro payouts for breaching the EU’s GDPR rules.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said that the Government will “very seriously” consider the report – but there has been no word as of yet from the Minister for Social Protection, Regina Doherty, who famously said two years ago that the card was “mandatory but not compulsory”.

So we’re asking you: Will the government’s handling of the PSC affect how you vote in the next general election?

