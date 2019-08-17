This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Will the PSC controversy affect how you vote?

Over 3.2 million people have been issued a Public Services Card, better known as the mandatory-not-compulsory PSC.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 10:31 AM
1 hour ago 7,346 Views 52 Comments
Paschal Donohoe holds up a mock-up of a PSC after he registered for one. August, 2016.
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A PROBE BY the Data Protection Commissioner has found that the rollout of the Public Services Card for services other than social welfare payments and benefits is illegal

In the wake of this revelation, the Irish Examiner reports that the State could be facing multi-million euro payouts for breaching the EU’s GDPR rules.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said that the Government will “very seriously” consider the report – but there has been no word as of yet from the Minister for Social Protection, Regina Doherty, who famously said two years ago that the card was “mandatory but not compulsory”. 

So we’re asking you: Will the government’s handling of the PSC affect how you vote in the next general election?


Poll Results:

No, not at all (679)
Yes (619)
Maybe a bit (131)
I don't know enough about it (65)




Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (52)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
