Advertisement
Busáras, Dublin RollingNews.ie
back on tracks

Public transport use hit record high last year, rising above pre-pandemic levels

2023 was the first year ever that passenger numbers exceeded 300 million.
12
1.7k
1 hour ago

A RECORD NUMBER of people used public transport in 2023, with figures more than recovering after the pandemic lull. 

More than 308 million journeys were taken by Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann, Iarnród Éireann, Luas, Go-Ahead Ireland and Local Link combinedon, last year, making last year the busiest ever for the public transport network.

The figures released by the National Transport Authority (NTA) show a 24% increase overall in passenger numbers during 2023 when compared with the previous year, and a 5% increase above the last record year in 2019.

Dublin Bus carried over 145 million passengers last year, a 20% increase on the 121 million passengers in 2022.

Bus Éireann served more than 44 million people, a significant increase on the 35 million passengers who used its services the previous year.

Go-Ahead Ireland’s Dublin Metropolitan area bus services, which is different from Dublin Bus, had over 16 million passengers in 2023, compared to 12.5 million in 2022.

Dublin’s Luas service carried 48.2 million passengers last year, a 25% rise on the previous year.

Around 45.5 million journeys were taken on Iarnród Éireann services.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said public transport has “turned a significant corner this year”, describing the record numbers as “encouraging”.

“It shows that when you provide good transport services people flock to them, in both urban and rural areas,” he said.

“This year we will continue to invest in and improve transport services with more town buses, more rural services and progression on transformative Bus Corridors in our cities, now starting to come out of planning.”

TFI Local Link saw growth as well, with 3.2 million journeys taken on the service in 2023 – a significant 78% increase on the 1.8 million passenger journeys in 2022.

Additionally, BusConnects, a new system serving parts of Kildare and Dublin, launched in June

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA claimed the figured indicate that Ireland is “a leader” on transport in Europe.

“The NTA has continued to plan, implement and invest in our public transport network and we are seeing the results of that around the country.

“The passenger numbers speak for themselves.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
12
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     