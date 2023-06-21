BusConnects: Three new routes for west Dublin and east Kildare set to begin on Sunday

THREE NEW ORBITAL bus routes are set to open this Sunday as part of the latest phase of Transport for Ireland’s (TFI) BusConnects Network Redesign project. The routes will provide high frequency bus services across parts of Kildare and Dublin.

The new routes are titled W4, W61 and W62 and will be operated by Go-Ahead Ireland, a private transport company that already has 25 Dublin City bus routes and five commuter routes.

The W4 route is to run from The Square in Tallaght to Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, with stops at Grange Castle Business Park and Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

W61 will operate between Hazelhatch Station just outside Celbridge and Maynooth Community College, stopping at Celbridge Main St, Salesian College and Maynooth Station.

Finally, W62 will run from Newcastle in south-west Dublin and The Square in Tallaght. There are also stops along the route at Saggart, Greenogue Industrial Estate and Citywest Road.

TFI A map showing the three new routes indicated by blue lines TFI

(View full size map here)

The new routes will run every 15 to 30 minutes on average during the week and every 30 to 60 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays, according to TFI.

Information about fares and interchanges on the new routes is available on the TFI website.

This latest expansion of the bus network is billed as Phase 5a of TFI’s Bus Network Redesign scheme, which has been underway since 2021 following a public consultation process that concluded in 2020.

The overall aim of the project is to “improve the existing TFI network by providing enhanced bus services with high frequency spines and new local, orbital and radial routes,” according to TFI.