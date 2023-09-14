The Explainer: How will Ireland's new publicly funded IVF scheme work?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
FOR THE FIRST time, people in Ireland are able to avail of a publicly funded in vitro fertilisation (IVF) scheme.
The medical treatment was previously only available privately and often at great expense.
Now the State will fund one round of the treatment (of which several can be required), as long as the couple meet strict conditions relating to age and health. It is not yet available to same-sex couples or single people.
So who exactly is eligible? How do you apply to scheme, what other treatments beyond IVF are covered, and how exactly does it all work?
To explain all of this, Laura Byrne is joined on this week’s episode by medical journalist June Shannon, who also shares her own personal experience of having to seek IVF treatment privately.
This episode was put together by Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.
