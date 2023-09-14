Advertisement

Thursday 14 September 2023
# Podcast
The Explainer: How will Ireland's new publicly funded IVF scheme work?
Medical journalist June Shannon joins us on this week’s episode to explain how the scheme will work, who is eligible, and how you avail of it. She also details how exactly IVF works and shares her own experience of the process.
6 minutes ago

FOR THE FIRST time, people in Ireland are able to avail of a publicly funded in vitro fertilisation (IVF) scheme.

The medical treatment was previously only available privately and often at great expense.

Now the State will fund one round of the treatment (of which several can be required), as long as the couple meet strict conditions relating to age and health. It is not yet available to same-sex couples or single people.

So who exactly is eligible? How do you apply to scheme, what other treatments beyond IVF are covered, and how exactly does it all work?

To explain all of this, Laura Byrne is joined on this week’s episode by medical journalist June Shannon, who also shares her own personal experience of having to seek IVF treatment privately.

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
