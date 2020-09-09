This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 9 September 2020
13 more pubs found to be in potential breach of Covid-19 restrictions

Gardaí said that to date, the vast majority of licences premises have been complying with regulations.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 8:12 PM
Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia
Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia

GARDAÍ HAVE IDENTIFIED a further 13 pubs over a one-week period in potential breach of Covid-19 restrictions. 

In total, 198 licensed premises have been identified as potentially breaching the restrictions since Operation Navigation was initiated on 3 July. 

Gardaí said that to date, the vast majority of licences premises operating have been found to be in compliance with regulations and licensing laws. 

From Monday, 31 August to Sunday, 6 September, a total of 13 potential breaches were found by gardaí. Files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in each of these cases. 

“There continues to be a very high level of compliance among licensed premises. This is welcome. However, some licensed premises are risking the health of their employees, customers and local communities,” Garda Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said. 

“Customers of such premises should also consider the risks to themselves, and their family and friends from ignoring public health advice and regulations,” he said. 

Yesterday, Cabinet agreed that ‘wet’ pubs can reopen their doors on 21 September.

However, ministers are understood to be concerned Dublin and Limerick are on “knife-edge” in terms of the number of positive cases being confirmed, but they are also taking into account that the number of deaths, and patients in ICU and hospital, remain low.

Minister for Business Leo Varadkar has said that he is more confident that rural pubs can reopen than Dublin pubs. 

A government spokesperson confirmed yesterday that the reopening of pubs will depend on the epidemiological situation – the incidence of the disease – but added that “at this point in time”, publicans can plan for 21 September.

“If there is a change in the situation between now and then it won’t just affect pubs, it will affect all businesses,” the spokesperson added.

She said the government will be monitoring the situation during the next two weeks.

With reporting by Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Read next:

