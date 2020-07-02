This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 2 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí warn pubs flouting substantial meal and other guidance that they will be conducting checks

Gardaí and the Licensed Vintners Association say future licence renewals could be at risk for pubs ignoring public health advice.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 11:55 AM
12 minutes ago 1,978 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5139277
John Moran with his son Luke enjoying lunch with social distancing in place in Toners Pub.
Image: am Boal/Rollingnews.ie
John Moran with his son Luke enjoying lunch with social distancing in place in Toners Pub.
John Moran with his son Luke enjoying lunch with social distancing in place in Toners Pub.
Image: am Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID they will be inspecting pubs to ensure that guidelines for reopening are being observed.

Under Phase 3 of the government’s roadmap which began on Monday, pubs can now open if they serve “substantial meals” that cost at least €9 under guidance issued from Fáilte Ireland.

They are also permitted to impose social distancing rules of just one metre rather than two metres, subject to other mitigation requirements. Patrons must also spend a maximum of 105 minutes in pubs. 

In the days since Phase 3 kicked in, there have been numerous reports of people staying in pubs beyond the 105-minute limit and pubs not insisting on serving customers a substantial meal along with alcohol.  

In a joint statement today by gardaí and Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), both have called on pubs to adhere to the guidelines. They say separate meals must be provided to each individual drinking alcohol. 

“We will seek to engage and encourage all businesses to follow the guidelines and to do the right thing,” Assistant Garda Commissioner Anne Marie Cagney said today.

We will also be undertaking inspections to ensure pubs are respecting the guidelines. Our role is to maintain public order and if there are indications that any such problems are arising we will intervene. 

Gardaí do not have any additional powers to close pubs not adhering to guidelines but could likely use public order legislation to ensure compliance with public health advice. 

In their statement today, gardaí and the LVA say that pubs who disregard the guidelines “may receive an objection to their licence when it comes up for renewal”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Any disregard for public health will be a key consideration when it comes to licence renewals, a process which the authorities are keenly aware all pubs will be subjected to this coming September,” said Donall O’Keeffe of the LVA. 

Pubs that don’t serve a substantial meal can reopen from 20 July under Phase 4.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie