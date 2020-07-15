This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 July, 2020
Reopening of pubs and nightclubs postponed until 10 August, Government confirms

Cabinet is currently discussing concerns around the move to Phase Four expressed by NPHET.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 15 Jul 2020, 7:24 PM
16 minutes ago
File photo.
Image: Artur Widak SIPA USA/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Artur Widak SIPA USA/PA Images

THE REOPENING OF pubs and nightclubs is set to be pushed back until 10 August following a meeting of Cabinet ministers today. 

Cabinet ministers agreed to postpone the reopening of pubs under Phase 4 from 20 July to 10 August.

The move comes after serious concerns were raised at a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team on the re-opening of pubs, given the rising number of cases of Covid-19 in the country.

At a briefing this afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “Pubs, hotel bars, nightclubs and casinos will remain closed until 10 Augus. Pubs and bars which are already operating and serving food can remain open once they are fully compliant with the public health guidance.”

Some of the most recent cases have originated from clusters in congregated settings, and it is feared that Ireland is not yet ready to move to the next stage of re-opening the economy. 

Pubs that serve food were permitted to re-open at the beginning of Phase Three on 29 June under stringent guidelines. 

This meant that a large number of pubs around the country remained closed, with 20 July set out in the roadmap as the date they would be permitted to re-open.

At the outset, the government has said that we can progress through the phases only if the public health advice dictates that it is the correct decision to do so. 

The matter was discussed by Taoiseach and government ministers at Cabinet today, alongside the issue of mandatory mask-wearing indoors.

More as we get it…

