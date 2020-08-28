Government announces €15 million support package for pubs as they remain closed for near future

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced a €15 million support package for the pubs around the country following the confirmation the they would not be reopening.

Since 29 June, pubs that serve food have been permitted to re-open under strict guidelines, but other pubs have had to remain shut.

They were initially slated to reopen on 10 August but that was pushed back until 31 August. It was confirmed last night that this date was to be pushed back again.

Following this decision, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar announced this evening after an earlier Cabinet meeting that a support package for publicans was to be introduced.

Exact details of the package are yet to be revealed but the Varadkar said they would top-up the restart grant for affected pubs by 40%, waive licence fees and court fees for pubs that remain closed as part of the package.

Varadkar added that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) was working with the Government on protocols that could allow pubs to re-open in future, if the spread of Covid-19 becomes more limited.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said the package would be worth up to €4,000 for licence holders, and confirmed it would also apply to restaurants, hotels and bars that are already open.

“We all know what they really want is to be allowed to re-open, and that is an issue that the Government will engage with NPHET on,” he said.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) have previously stated that pubs were being treated differently to other sectors of the economy and that funding was needed if they were to remain closed.

Publicans had called for support including direct financial aid, the maintenance of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and temporary wage subsidy at current rates for all closed pubs until their reopening and an extension of current licences until September next year.

Speaking earlier this month, Varadkar had said he hoped to announced a support package for pubs and nightclubs if the date for reopening was pushed back further.