Thursday 18 June, 2020
105-minute time limit in pubs will be in place for just three weeks, says Fáilte Ireland

Pubs can serve alcohol along with a ‘substantial meal’ from 29 June.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 18 Jun 2020, 3:39 PM
1 hour ago 8,118 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5126716
Pubs can serve alcohol without food from 20 July.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE SEATING TIME allowed in pubs when they reopen on 29 June will only be in place for three weeks, Fáilte Ireland has said.

Last night the agency published its finalised set of guidelines for the reopening of pubs and restaurants as part of Phase 3 of the government’s roadmap.

Pubs serving “substantial meals” to patrons will be allowed to reopen on 29 June subject to a range of risk mitigation requirements. 

One such requirement is that the seating time for a group will be for a maximum of 105 minutes. Fifteen minutes will then be allowed after this period to allow for the area to be cleaned and a new group seated.

There had been confusion however over whether this time limit would continue into Phase 4 on 20 July, when other pubs can reopen without selling food.

Speaking this morning on RTÉ’s Today with Sarah McInerney, Failte Ireland’s Tara Kerry said this is not currently what is expected.

“Once July comes and we’re into Phase Four of the reopening, bars will be allowed unless something changes in the government roadmap between now and then, bars will be allowed to reopen then and they won’t have to serve food. So people will be able to spend a longer period in the bars,” she said.

Our understanding is that there won’t be any limit on it. The reason there’s a limit on it at the moment is because of the food element. Bars would not be able to open as bars just serving alcohol because the government roadmap reopening is only allowing bars to reopen as actual physical bars on the 20 July.

Asked why this is the case, Kerry said it is part of a “phased reopening” and that is this is the public health advice they’ve been given by the Department of Health.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting this afternoon and chief medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan will later provide an update on what was discussed.;

Greater clarity is expected on whether hairdressers can reopen early, the ongoing two metre social distancing advice, and when weddings can take place.

