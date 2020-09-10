Seven Pomeranian puppies rescued from car boot after gardaí apprehend speeding motorist

SEVEN PUPPIES HAVE been rescued after gardaí apprehended a speeding motorist on the M7.

Gardaí did not specify when the motorist was apprehended, but said that it was recently.

During a search of the car, seven Pomeranian puppies were found in the boot.

Gardaí said the dogs were too young to be separated from their mother and that they weren’t vaccinated or microchipped.

The puppies have since been transferred to the care of the Kildare & West Wicklow SPCA.