Thursday 8 October 2020
Six puppies destined for the UK seized by Revenue at Dublin Port

They are now in the care of the DSPCA.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 5:15 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5227901
Image: DSPCA
Image: DSPCA

REVENUE OFFICERS AT Dublin Port today recovered six puppies which were found in the boot of a car during routine checks. 

The DSPCA said the puppies are about eight weeks old and were not microchipped.

The animals had no access to fresh water and they would have remained in the sealed boot for the entire journey on the ferry. 

This is not an acceptable method of transport for any animal, the DSPCA said.

The owner, who could not provide any vaccination certs or the relevant paperwork required to transport dogs out of Ireland surrendered the animals at the port. 

A spokeswoman for the DSPCA said: “The puppies are now in the care of the DSPCA and will be placed on foster care until they are ready to be rehomed. The DSPCA would like to thank Revenue officers at Dublin Port for their vigilance and their continued efforts to end this cruel trade.”

