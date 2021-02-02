#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 2 February 2021
ISPCA shuts down illegal puppy farm in Offaly

Over 60 dogs were surrendered.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 2:43 PM
One of the dogs which were seized.
Image: ISPCA
One of the dogs which were seized.
One of the dogs which were seized.
Image: ISPCA

THE ISPCA AND Offaly County Council have shut down an illegal puppy farm operating without a license.

A total of 44 breeding females and nine male dogs were found on the premises as well as six litters of pups.

In addition to not being registered, the conditions on the property fell below the standards required under the Dog Breeding Establishments Act (DBEA) and its associated guidelines.

The ISPCA said 62 dogs and puppies were surrendered by the operator and taken into the care of Offaly County Council and the ISPCA where they are being fully assessed.

Offaly County Council subsequently served a closure notice on the operator.

A spokeswoman for the ISPCA said the dogs are receiving ongoing assessment and care and that some of the puppies are very young and will be in care for many weeks and won’t be available for rehoming for some time.

The ISPCA is asking members of the public to continue to report animal cruelty, neglect or abuse in confidence to the National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 1890 515 515, email helpline@ispca.ie or report online here.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

