Tuesday 14 September 2021
Putin self-isolates after Covid cases in inner circle

Putin says he has taken the Sputnik V vaccine.

By AFP Tuesday 14 Sep 2021, 2:02 PM
1 hour ago 3,105 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5548835
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

VLADIMIR PUTIN WILL self-isolate after coronavirus cases were detected in his inner circle, the Kremlin said today, as Russia struggles with stubbornly high Covid infection rates.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin was “absolutely healthy”.

When asked whether Putin had taken a coronavirus test and if it was negative, Peskov replied: “Undoubtedly.”

Putin had been due to travel to Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe for a regional summit later this week but in a call with President Emomali Rakhmon said he would not be able to attend in person.

“Putin said that in connection with identified coronavirus cases in his circle, he will observe a self-isolation regime for a certain period of time,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“Self-isolation doesn’t directly affect the president’s work, there will just be no in-person events for some time,” Peskov told journalists.

He did not specify how long the 68-year-old president will be self-isolating for and declined to say who in Putin’s entourage had tested positive.

Later today, Putin was due to meet with the leadership of the ruling United Russia party ahead of parliamentary polls on 17-19 September.

It is unclear whether he will be in self-isolation throughout the election weekend.

Russian authorities have taken exceptional measures to protect Putin — who says he has been vaccinated with Russia’s homegrown Sputnik V jab — since the start of the pandemic.

Foreign leaders, journalists and officials have all been required to self-isolate in advance of being in contact with Putin and a disinfection tunnel was installed at his residence outside Moscow.

The Russian leader said in late June that he was vaccinated with Sputnik after months of secrecy around the issue, but the Kremlin did not show images of the inoculation.

In recent months, the longtime Russian leader had resumed his work trips and face-to-face meetings, but many of his contacts are still required to spend two weeks in quarantine.

