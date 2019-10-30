This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quinn Industrial Holdings CEO: Criminals are seeking to 'control the area and everybody in it'

Liam McCaffrey says a “small group of criminals organised by a paymaster” are behind the threats.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 9:18 AM
1 hour ago 8,907 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4871787
Liam McCaffrey, CEO of Quinn Industrial Holdings.
Image: PA Images
Liam McCaffrey, CEO of Quinn Industrial Holdings.
Liam McCaffrey, CEO of Quinn Industrial Holdings.
Image: PA Images

THE CEO OF Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) has said that the fresh threats made against him and other directors comes from criminals who want to “take control this area and control everybody”.

Liam McCaffrey was speaking after being informed by the PSNI on Monday that a letter to the Irish News made threats against him and his colleagues. 

The letter warned the directors that this was their “final warning” and that “we could have killed Kevin very easily”.  

QIH director Kevin Lunney was abducted from his car near his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh at around 6.40pm on 23 September.

He was savagely assaulted at a second location before being left at the side of the road at Drumcoughill, Cornafean, Co Cavan sometime before 9pm the same night.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, McCaffrey said Lunney is recovering but is still in significant pain. 

He said the PSNI and gardaí are actively monitoring the homes of directors on both sides of the border and a clearly taking the threats seriously. 

“The amount of support that we’ve had has been very heartening since since the attack on Kevin, both from staff, customers and from the community in general. So clearly, the community are right behind the directors QIH on this,” he said.

It’s difficult to deal with a small group of criminals who are organised by a paymaster, it’s a simple matter of criminality. It needs to be dealt with. It’s not a community issue. per se, and I think we just have to trust in the garda investigation on the PSNI investigation that’s ongoing to deal with what’s going on here.

“It’s really saying to the rule of law, you can’t operate here, we seek to control this area and control everybody in it and that simply cannot be allowed to succeed because the message that that gives out in a broader sense is just horrendous for any civilised democracy to operate in that fashion.”

McCaffrey said that many people have come forward over the past couple of weeks and that this is hopefully a positive for the investigation. 

Asked about Sean Quinn’s condemnation of the threats and attacks, McCaffrey said:

“Any condemnation is welcome. I’m on record as saying I was disappointed that while Sean condemned what has happened and condemned the activities he also saw fit to once again launch attacks against myself and Kevin. Particularly Kevin was just recovering from the assault, I thought it was an ill -advised comment on his part.”

McCaffrey added that he and the other directors wanted the see-through their job at QIH but that the intimidation must end.

“We have stuck with the task we have run the company in a professional manner, increased the employee numbers by 200. And yes, certainly it’s our intention to see this through and work forward in that fashion. Equally, we will want to see the security forces PSNI and Garda and bring this to a conclusion and deal with the paymaster who’s paying for these activities and orchestrating this ongoing campaign of intimation.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie