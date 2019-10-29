Quinn Industrial Holdings issues statement after it received fresh threats

THE DIRECTORS OF Quinn Industrial Holdings have issued a statement after fresh threats were made against the executives.

The letter was delivered to the Irish News newspaper and was then brought to the executives by gardaí last night.

The letter warned the directors that this was their “final warning” and that “we could have killed Kevin very easily”.

QIH director Kevin Lunney was abducted from his car near his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh at around 6.40pm on 23 September.

He was savagely assaulted at a second location before being left at the side of the road at Drumcoughill, Cornafean, Co Cavan sometime before 9pm the same night.

In a statement this evening, QIH provided the following brief comment: “Regrettably, continuing threats are no surprise to QIH. It is just proof positive that this issue will not be resolved until the paymaster behind it is brought to justice and law and order is restored to this peace-loving community.”

As a result of these threats, gardaí and the PSNI have warned members of the executive board that there is a significant risk to their safety.

Those who had previously been targeted have received safety updates and are also receiving protection from both gardaí and the PSNI.

Despite the large amount of resources pumped into the investigation, gardai have been met with what sources have described as a “wall of silence”.

There have been over 70 reported incidents involving violence and intimidation against members of the Quinn board since 2011 yet no arrests have been made by gardaí.

In the last 12 months, there have been fire attacks on a car at the home of Chief Financial Officer Dara O’Reilly in Butlersbridge, Cavan, and one at Kevin Lunney’s tyre factory in Cavan.