Quiz: How much do you know about the new digital age?

THIS WEEK MARKS the close of The Good Information Project’s cycle on the new digital age.

The rapid advance of the technological world permanently threatens to leave in the dust anyone who doesn’t play close attention to its shifting trends, versions and software updates.

This month we have explored several of the key questions of the current digital landscape, including the metaverse, the environmental impacts of data centres, the digitisation of Ireland’s workforce, EU legislation to constrain unchecked algorithms, and public perceptions of things like facial recognition tech and social media identity verification.

As we’ve reached the end of the cycle, it’s time for us to review what we’ve learned, and what better way to do that than with a quiz?

Whose metaverse avatar is this? Mark Zuckerberg Jesse Eisenberg

Michael Cera Jack Dorsey Approximately how many Irish people are believed to own some form of cryptocurrency, according to an international study by Finder? 250,000 500,000

750,000 1,000,000 Which major figure in the tech world recently described Web 3.0 as "bullshit"? Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg

Jeff Bezos Tim Berners-Lee What does NFT stand for? Non-financial token Non-fungible token

Not for tokenisation Net-fungible token How much of Ireland's overall energy use comes from its roughly 70 data centres? 5% 7%

9% 11% How many Irish people check their smartphones within five minutes of waking up, according to research by Deloitte? A quarter of all people A third of all people

Half of all people Three-quarters of all people Which of these tech giants does not have a European HQ in Dublin? Google LinkedIn

Samsung Facebook/Meta In 2017, Google was fined how much by the European Commission for prioritising its own online marketplace in search results? €24 million €240 million

€2.4 billion €3.4 billion Which Irish institution was badly affected by a cyberattack in 2021? An Garda Síochána Intreo

The Irish Defence Forces HSE What percentage of Irish households have no internet connectivity as of 2019, according to the Central Statistics Office? 1% 5%

