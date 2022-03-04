Quiz: How much do you know about the new digital age?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
THIS WEEK MARKS the close of The Good Information Project’s cycle on the new digital age.
The rapid advance of the technological world permanently threatens to leave in the dust anyone who doesn’t play close attention to its shifting trends, versions and software updates.
This month we have explored several of the key questions of the current digital landscape, including the metaverse, the environmental impacts of data centres, the digitisation of Ireland’s workforce, EU legislation to constrain unchecked algorithms, and public perceptions of things like facial recognition tech and social media identity verification.
As we’ve reached the end of the cycle, it’s time for us to review what we’ve learned, and what better way to do that than with a quiz?
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.
COMMENTS (2)