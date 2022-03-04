#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Friday 4 March 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about the new digital age?

Test your knowledge of the new digital age with out latest Good Information Project quiz.

By Carl Kinsella Friday 4 Mar 2022, 6:00 PM
16 minutes ago 1,082 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5699544

THIS WEEK MARKS the close of The Good Information Project’s cycle on the new digital age. 

The rapid advance of the technological world permanently threatens to leave in the dust anyone who doesn’t play close attention to its shifting trends, versions and software updates. 

This month we have explored several of the key questions of the current digital landscape, including the metaverse, the environmental impacts of data centres, the digitisation of Ireland’s workforce, EU legislation to constrain unchecked algorithms, and public perceptions of things like facial recognition tech and social media identity verification. 

As we’ve reached the end of the cycle, it’s time for us to review what we’ve learned, and what better way to do that than with a quiz? 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Whose metaverse avatar is this?
Mark Zuckerberg
Jesse Eisenberg

Michael Cera
Jack Dorsey
Approximately how many Irish people are believed to own some form of cryptocurrency, according to an international study by Finder?
250,000
500,000

750,000
1,000,000
Which major figure in the tech world recently described Web 3.0 as "bullshit"?
Elon Musk
Mark Zuckerberg

Jeff Bezos
Tim Berners-Lee
What does NFT stand for?
Non-financial token
Non-fungible token

Not for tokenisation
Net-fungible token
How much of Ireland's overall energy use comes from its roughly 70 data centres?
5%
7%

9%
11%
How many Irish people check their smartphones within five minutes of waking up, according to research by Deloitte?
A quarter of all people
A third of all people

Half of all people
Three-quarters of all people
Which of these tech giants does not have a European HQ in Dublin?
Google
LinkedIn

Samsung
Facebook/Meta
In 2017, Google was fined how much by the European Commission for prioritising its own online marketplace in search results?
€24 million
€240 million

€2.4 billion
€3.4 billion
Which Irish institution was badly affected by a cyberattack in 2021?
An Garda Síochána
Intreo

The Irish Defence Forces
HSE
What percentage of Irish households have no internet connectivity as of 2019, according to the Central Statistics Office?
1%
5%

9%
14%
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Metalegend
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Walking data centre
Share your result:
You scored out of !
NFT Collector
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Suckerberg
Share your result:

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

About the author:

About the author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie