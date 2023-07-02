QUIZ: How much do you know about the 4th of July?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IT’S THAT TIME of year again when Americans deck themselves out in red, white and blue and stick some hot dogs on the grill.
247 years ago today, the Continental Congress of America declared its freedom from Great Britain on 2 July 1776, which led founding father and future president John Adams to write that 2 July would be “celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival”.
He was of course, wrong.
The anniversary celebrated by Americans with ice cold beers, parades and a scary amount of fireworks marks the day that the Congress approved the Declaration of Independence two days later.
But happy almost-Independence day to any Americans reading!
Ironically, it’s also the only day where they decide to use the day/month/year system that the rest of us are so accustomed to.
Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about the 4th of July?
