QUIZ: How much do you know about the 4th of July?

IT’S THAT TIME of year again when Americans deck themselves out in red, white and blue and stick some hot dogs on the grill.

247 years ago today, the Continental Congress of America declared its freedom from Great Britain on 2 July 1776, which led founding father and future president John Adams to write that 2 July would be “celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival”.

He was of course, wrong.

The anniversary celebrated by Americans with ice cold beers, parades and a scary amount of fireworks marks the day that the Congress approved the Declaration of Independence two days later.

But happy almost-Independence day to any Americans reading!

Ironically, it’s also the only day where they decide to use the day/month/year system that the rest of us are so accustomed to.

Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about the 4th of July?

Who was the 35th President of the United States? Richard Nixon Harry Truman

John F. Kennedy Bill Clinton How many stars and stripes does the American flag have? 13 stripes and 50 stars 15 stripes and 50 stars

12 stripes and 51 stars 12 stripes and 50 stars Which US rapper spelt out the word 'I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T' in their hit 2012 song 'Can't Hold Us'? Gwen Stefani Kanye West

Macklemore Lil Wayne Only one country in the world has gained independence from the United States, and coincidentally it celebrates its 'Republic Day' on the 4th of July. What country is this? Guam Puerto Rico

The Phillipines Cuba Who played the President in Independence Day? Bill Paxton Bill Pullman

Nicolas Cage Alec Baldwin Which of these people were NOT born on the 4th of July? David Hassehlhoff US President Calvin Coolidge

Lindsay Lohan Post Malone At noon on the 4th of July US military bases hold a ceremonial gun salute. How many shots are fired? 13 (one for each of the original colonies) 4 (one for each day of the month)

50 (one for each state) 1 (it's cheaper than wasting bullets) Which country celebrated its national holiday yesterday? (1 July) Denmark Canada

South Africa Brazil The Statue of Liberty holds a tablet with 4 July 1776 engraved in Roman Numerals and it was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Who came up with the idea for the statue? The state of New York The National Parks Service

The French President Abraham Lincoln Who had the largest signature on the Declaration of Independence? Thomas Jefferson John Hancock

Who had the largest signature on the Declaration of Independence? Thomas Jefferson John Hancock

Alexander Hamilton Teddy Roosevelt