# Test Yourself
QUIZ: How much do you know about the 4th of July?
Oh say can’t you see…
IT’S THAT TIME of year again when Americans deck themselves out in red, white and blue and stick some hot dogs on the grill. 

247 years ago today, the Continental Congress of America declared its freedom from Great Britain on 2 July 1776, which led founding father and future president John Adams to write that 2 July would be “celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival”.

He was of course, wrong.

The anniversary celebrated by Americans with ice cold beers, parades and a scary amount of fireworks marks the day that the Congress approved the Declaration of Independence two days later.

But happy almost-Independence day to any Americans reading!

Ironically, it’s also the only day where they decide to use the day/month/year system that the rest of us are so accustomed to.

Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about the 4th of July?

Who was the 35th President of the United States?
Richard Nixon
Harry Truman

John F. Kennedy
Bill Clinton
How many stars and stripes does the American flag have?
13 stripes and 50 stars
15 stripes and 50 stars

12 stripes and 51 stars
12 stripes and 50 stars
Which US rapper spelt out the word 'I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T' in their hit 2012 song 'Can't Hold Us'?
Gwen Stefani
Kanye West

Macklemore
Lil Wayne
Only one country in the world has gained independence from the United States, and coincidentally it celebrates its 'Republic Day' on the 4th of July. What country is this?
Guam
Puerto Rico

The Phillipines
Cuba
Who played the President in Independence Day?
Bill Paxton
Bill Pullman

Nicolas Cage
Alec Baldwin
Which of these people were NOT born on the 4th of July?
David Hassehlhoff
US President Calvin Coolidge

Lindsay Lohan
Post Malone
At noon on the 4th of July US military bases hold a ceremonial gun salute. How many shots are fired?
13 (one for each of the original colonies)
4 (one for each day of the month)

50 (one for each state)
1 (it's cheaper than wasting bullets)
Which country celebrated its national holiday yesterday? (1 July)
Denmark
Canada

South Africa
Brazil
The Statue of Liberty holds a tablet with 4 July 1776 engraved in Roman Numerals and it was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Who came up with the idea for the statue?
The state of New York
The National Parks Service

The French
President Abraham Lincoln
Who had the largest signature on the Declaration of Independence?
Thomas Jefferson
John Hancock

Alexander Hamilton
Teddy Roosevelt
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
U Seem Awesome
'They tested my DNA and it wasn't DNA, its was USA'.
You scored out of !
You are the American equivalent of the Champs-Élysées
I believe the White House is somewhere near the middle Exxon sign
You scored out of !
Ruined hot dog
That wasn't great. Are you Canadian?
