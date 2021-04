TODAY IS GOOD Friday, in case you weren’t already aware.

Take some time to test your knowledge of these films centred (often loosely) around the bible.

Who plays Jesus in The Passion of the Christ? Newmarket Films Mel Gibson Jim Caviezel

Ralph Fiennes Paul Newman How many hours before Jesus' death does the film focus on? 24 6

2 12 Who wrote the music and lyrics for the musical Jesus Christ Superstar is based on? Universal Pictures Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber Stephen Sondheim and Jonathan Larson

Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey Richard O'Brien and Jim Sharman Which of these is NOT a song in the film Jesus Christ Superstar? Shutterstock Blood Money Heaven on Their Minds

The Temple The Cross Walk Which Star Trek actor voiced a character in the Prince of Egypt? Dreamworks William Shatner Leonard Nimoy

Patrick Stewart LeVar Burton What is the runtime of the 1956 epic The Ten Commandments? Paramount Pictures 2h 30 mins 3h 40 mins

4h 10 mins 5 hours Who wrote the screenplay for Exodus (1960)? United Artists David Newman Herbert Kretzmer

Stanley Kubrick Dalton Trumbo When was Noah (starring Russell Crowe) released? Paramount Pictures 2014 2010

2019 2008 Finish this quote from Monty Python's Life of Brian: 'He’s not the Messiah, he’s a XXXX' HandMade Films King Very naughty boy

Very talented man Scared boy How many Academy Award nominations did The Greatest Story Ever Told receive? United Artists 2 3

