WELL, WE ALL have a favourite Christmas movie, and with the exception of just a few, most festive films feature the main man himself – Santa.

With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look back at some classic Christmas films.

How well do you remember the actors?

Let’s find out…

Who voices Santa in the Polar Express? YouTube Tim Allen Robert Downey Jr

Tom Hanks Hugh Jackman It's 1947's Miracle on 34th Street - who plays the role of Santa? Movieclips/YouTube Edmund Gwenn Humphrey Bogart

Gregory Peck John Payne And this is the 1994 version - who plays Santa here? TheTrailersPark/YouTube Sam Neill Richard Attenborough

Ian McKellen Robert Duvall Who plays this smiley Santa? Netflix/YouTube Daniel Day-Lewis Gary Oldman

Kurt Russell Bill Murray Which actor played Santa in Elf? Alec Baldwin James Caan

Bryan Cranston Ed Asner Who voices Santa in Arthur Christmas? Sony/YouTube Robert De Niro Jim Broadbent

Jude Law Harrison Ford Who plays this Santa? Movieclips/YouTube Paul Giamatti Russell Crowe

Jeff Bridges Tim Allen And who plays this one? Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube John Goodman Hugh Laurie

Liam Neeson Leslie Nielsen It was a Nightmare Before Christmas for this Santa, but who was it? Ed Ivory Isaac Hayes

John Travolta James Earl Jones Who is this famous face? Tom Hanks Tim Allen Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share