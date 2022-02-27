#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 27 February 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about these spring animals?

Test your knowledge.

By Jane Moore Sunday 27 Feb 2022, 10:00 PM
35 minutes ago 5,553 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5694100
Image: Shutterstock/Coatesy
Image: Shutterstock/Coatesy

ALTHOUGH THE WEATHER might not feel like it, spring has definitely sprung. 

While Met Éireann says the first day of spring begins on the first of March and continues until the end of May, many people feel that 1 February is the first day of spring. 

Either way, this quiz is going to test your knowledge of spring animals. Let’s go!

The Phoenix Park was established as a Royal Deer Park in 1662. What species of deer can be found there today?
Shutterstock
Fallow deer
Sika deer

Red deer
Reindeer
The West European hedgehog is the only species of hedgehog found in Ireland. What are baby hedgehogs called?
Shutterstock
Pups
Cubs

Hoglings
Hoglets
There has been 23 species of duck recorded in Ireland. What kind of duck is this duckling?
Shutterstock
Mallard
Eider

Teal
Pintail
There are 21 different species of bumble bee in Ireland. According to BeeWise, how large is an average bumblebee colony?
Shutterstock
Between 50 - 150 workers
Between 350 - 450 workers

Between 650 - 750 workers
Over 950 workers
True or false: After spending the winter months in Africa, swallows usually return to the same nest each year.
Alamy
True
False
There's estimated to be around 12,000 otters in Ireland. How long do otter cubs stay dependent on their parents for?
Alamy
Around 3 months
Between 6 to 8 months

Around a year
Up to three years
Around this time of year, frogspawn begins to appear in ponds across the country. How long does it take to hatch?
Shutterstock
Around a week
Around three weeks

Just over a month
Between two - three months
There's around 5.2 million sheep in Ireland - but which county has the most?
Shutterstock
Donegal
Galway

Mayo
Kerry
The badger is the largest terrestrial carnivore in Ireland. How much do badger cubs weigh when they are born?
Shutterstock
Around 50g (as much as two AA batteries)
Around 100g (as much as two boiled eggs)

Around 200g (as much as 24 €2 coins)
As much as 400g (as much as a can of soup)
Finally, there's thought to be around 140,000 red squirrels on the island of Ireland. Which of these spring flower bulbs do they NOT eat?
Shutterstock
Tulip bulbs
Crocus bulbs

Camellia bulbs
Daffodil bulbs
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

