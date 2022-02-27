Quiz: How much do you know about these spring animals?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
ALTHOUGH THE WEATHER might not feel like it, spring has definitely sprung.
While Met Éireann says the first day of spring begins on the first of March and continues until the end of May, many people feel that 1 February is the first day of spring.
Either way, this quiz is going to test your knowledge of spring animals. Let’s go!
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (2)