Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 22 December 2022 Dublin: 2°C
# quizmas time
Quiz: How well do you know these animated Christmas films?
Do you remember these festive favourites?
5.8k
0
1 hour ago

ONE OF THE best things about Christmas is getting to watch all of the festive films all over again. 

Some of the best Christmas films are animated, whether they be from your childhood or some of the more modern favourites. 

But how well do you know these animated Christmas films? Test yourself below and find out!

In the opening scene of A Charlie Brown Christmas, what are Charlie Brown and friends doing?
Building a snowman
Wrapping presents

Ice skating
Having a snowball fight
Which actor provides the voice of Ebenezer Scrooge in Disney's animated 2009 film A Christmas Carol?
Gary Oldman
Jim Carrey

Bill Murray
Jack Black
In Arthur Christmas, what does this little girl ask Santa for in her letter?
A doll
A teddy bear

A bike
A video game
In The Polar Express, what drink are the children served on the train?
Hot chocolate
Eggnog

Tea
Milk
Which famous song features in the 1982 film The Snowman?
O Holy Night
Frosty The Snowman

Walking in the Air
Silent Night
In How The Grinch Stole Christmas, what is the last thing the Grinch takes from the Whos?
The Christmas tree
The Christmas stockings

The roast beast
The log for their fire
In Netflix's 2019 Christmas film Klaus, what job does Klaus have?
Toymaker
Postman

Fishmonger
Mayor
What is the name of the elf that accompanies Arthur Christmas and Grandsanta to help deliver the missed present on Christmas Eve?
Noel
Gwen

Bryony
Steve
In The Nightmare Before Christmas (yes it's a Christmas film), which of these does Jack Skellington not mention in the song What's This?
Decorating a Christmas tree
Hanging mistletoe

Roasting chestnuts on a fire
Writing letters to Santa
Finally, what word does the conductor punch into the ticket of "the young man with all the questions" at the end of the night in The Polar Express?
Believe
Christmas

Joy
Learn
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     