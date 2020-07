“THAT’S ONE SMALL step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Today marks 51 years since the launch of Apollo 11, the spaceflight that first landed humans on the Moon.

So, with that, why don’t you test your knowledge about the first ever moon landing.

Try out quiz:

Neil Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon, but who was the second? PA Images Michael Collins Buzz Aldrin What was the name of the rocket that launched the Nasa astronauts into space? Ron Sachs/PA Images Jupiter V Neptune V

Saturn V Mars V And what was the name of the ship that landed on the moon? PA Images Eagle Falcon

Ranger Explorer How far away is the moon from Earth? Elena11/Shutterstock 469,000km 384,400km

824,500km 298,900km Who was the US President at the time of the Apollo 11 mission? Andrea Izzotti/Shutterstock John F Kennedy Lyndon B Johnson

Richard Nixon Jimmy Carter When asked what he wanted to take with him to the Moon, what was Neil Armstrong’s answer? Nasa/PA Images A photo of his family Chocolate

A notebook More fuel Which US State did Apollo 11 launch from? Nasa/PA Images Washington Texas

California Florida How long did the Apollo 11 mission take? PA Images 8 days 12 days

5 days 22 days How long did the astronauts have to quarantine for after returning to Earth? Nasa/PA Images 10 days 21 days

32 days 50 days And finally, what actor played Neil Armstrong in the 2018 movie First Man? Universal Pictures/YouTube Chris Evans Chris Hemsworth

Ryan Reynolds Ryan Gosling Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin' good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share