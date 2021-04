WE’VE GONE BACK through the archives and found a treasure trove of old ads.

Let’s see how you can do.

This terrifying dog first aired in 1984 as a reminder to keep dogs from worrying sheep. He came back to our tellies this year with the same message. What's his name? Banjo Bongo

Bilko Bonzo "And Sally O'Brien and the may she might look at you" is a quote from what iconic Irish drink ad? RTÉ Guinness Murphy's

Harp Smithwicks In the now iconic Barry's tea ad, our female protagonist asks her colleague "Is this a date?" What's his response? I don't know. Is it? Grab your coat, love. You've pulled.

I hope so. New number. Who dis? Man on bus: "I don't know what a tracker mortgage is!" What was this ad for? EBS Bank of Ireland

AIB The Financial Regulator 'G-G-G Galway!!' ... Remember the tune from the ad? According to this 90s commercial for the All Ireland Senior Football Championship, how many weeks did the fictional hit song spend at the 'top of the charts'? 22 32

36 38 Which bread is "so fresh it's famous"? Brennan's Pat The Baker

McCambridge's Cyril's Famous Loaf The 'Dancing Man' Guinness ad came out in 1994. But what was the name of the ad campaign itself? Patience It's a virtue

Anticipation Good things come to those who wait Why was Bertie in a cupboard? An ad for the Star newspaper Ad for the News of the World

Ad for cupboards Times were tough Finish this quote from Esat Digifone's ad: "Hiya, Kate .......... Fancy a pint? It's me. That fella you gave your number to.

It's me, a Mario. It's me. The guy from the bar. Now. Finish this sentence: Ciúnas, bóthar, cailín.......what? Fáinne Gráinne

You scored out of ! Top notch! You've only gone and nailed it. You scored out of ! Middlin' Not too bad at all to be fair. You scored out of ! Shockin' altogether Ah, here. Seriously?