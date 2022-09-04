Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 4 September 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about bands from the 2000s?

You can’t share your results on Bebo though…

By Jamie McCarron Sunday 4 Sep 2022, 10:00 PM
36 minutes ago 6,627 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5855653

ELECTRIC PICNIC ATTENDEES are in for a blast from the past this weekend, and maybe pneumonia, as both Arctic Monkeys and Snow Patrol will round off the weekend in Stradbally tonight.

In celebration of that, we’re asking you to cast your mind back two recessions ago to a simpler time before Covid, before Trump and before your personal data being sold to the highest bidder.

Just Blue WKD, MP3 players and questionable haircuts.

Tonight we’re asking you: How well do you know 2000s bands?

Which early Arctic Monkeys song opens with the words- 'Stop making the eyes at me, I'll stop making the eyes at you' ?
When the Sun Goes Down
I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

Mardy Bum
Dancing Shoes
What Snow Patrol hit song was voted Best Song of the Decade in a poll by the UK's Channel 4 and was the last song to be performed live on Top of The Pops?
Run
Just Say Yes

Chasing Cars
Open your Eyes
What is the Green Day song 'Wake Me up When September Ends' about?
9/11
The Iraq War

Hurricane Katrina
The death of the singer's father
Which album by the Strokes had its cover art changed to this in America?
Is This It
Room on Fire

The New Abnormal
First Impressions of Earth
What is the name of Snow Patrol's debut album?
Songs for Pallbearers
Songs for Polarbears
What Strokes song from their debut album contains the lyrics- ' I like it right here, but I cannot stay. I watch the TV, forget what I'm told. Well, I am too young, and they are too old'?
Hard to Explain
The Adults Are Talking

Soma
Reptilia
Although they reached a new level of fame in the 2000s with albums like 'Stadium Arcadium' and 'By the Way', Red Hot Chilli Peppers were actually formed quite a while ago. What year?
1975
1983

1964
1998
Which rapper did Linkin Park collaborate with for a hit song in 2005? (You definitely know the one)
Nas
Eminem

Jay-Z
Eazy E
What city are the Arctic Monkeys from?
Los Angeles
Sheffield

Glasgow
Manchester
How do Jack and Meg White of the White Stripes know each other?
They are brother and sister
The surname is just a coincidence

They were married
They are cousins
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Might have been listening to the wrong Arctic Monkeys
Don't worry, I'd Still Take You Home
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Seriously, is that it?
Maybe you'll do better Someday
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wow you know a lot about indie band Snow Patrol!
Nah but fair play though
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie