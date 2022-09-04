Quiz: How much do you know about bands from the 2000s?

ELECTRIC PICNIC ATTENDEES are in for a blast from the past this weekend, and maybe pneumonia, as both Arctic Monkeys and Snow Patrol will round off the weekend in Stradbally tonight.

In celebration of that, we’re asking you to cast your mind back two recessions ago to a simpler time before Covid, before Trump and before your personal data being sold to the highest bidder.

Just Blue WKD, MP3 players and questionable haircuts.

Tonight we’re asking you: How well do you know 2000s bands?

Which early Arctic Monkeys song opens with the words- 'Stop making the eyes at me, I'll stop making the eyes at you' ? When the Sun Goes Down I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

Mardy Bum Dancing Shoes What Snow Patrol hit song was voted Best Song of the Decade in a poll by the UK's Channel 4 and was the last song to be performed live on Top of The Pops? Run Just Say Yes

Chasing Cars Open your Eyes What is the Green Day song 'Wake Me up When September Ends' about? 9/11 The Iraq War

Hurricane Katrina The death of the singer's father Which album by the Strokes had its cover art changed to this in America? Is This It Room on Fire

The New Abnormal First Impressions of Earth What is the name of Snow Patrol's debut album? Songs for Pallbearers Songs for Polarbears What Strokes song from their debut album contains the lyrics- ' I like it right here, but I cannot stay. I watch the TV, forget what I'm told. Well, I am too young, and they are too old'? Hard to Explain The Adults Are Talking

Soma Reptilia Although they reached a new level of fame in the 2000s with albums like 'Stadium Arcadium' and 'By the Way', Red Hot Chilli Peppers were actually formed quite a while ago. What year? 1975 1983

1964 1998 Which rapper did Linkin Park collaborate with for a hit song in 2005? (You definitely know the one) Nas Eminem

Jay-Z Eazy E What city are the Arctic Monkeys from? Los Angeles Sheffield

Glasgow Manchester How do Jack and Meg White of the White Stripes know each other? They are brother and sister The surname is just a coincidence

They were married They are cousins Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Might have been listening to the wrong Arctic Monkeys Don't worry, I'd Still Take You Home Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Seriously, is that it? Maybe you'll do better Someday Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Wow you know a lot about indie band Snow Patrol! Nah but fair play though Share your result: Share